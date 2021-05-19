Tech & Apollo Join Forces For Virtual Choir Performance

ST. CLOUD -- The Tech and Apollo High School choirs teamed up to perform a song together, virtually in a new four-and-a-half-minute video posted online.

They chose to sing the song 'Beautiful City' written by Steven Schwartz and aar. Mar Huff. Each student recorded their voice part from a different location within the community.

The YouTube video reveals each student on-screen, some singing from the classroom while others are performing from their bedrooms. Even though they're not in the same room with each other, their voices are completely in synch with the group.

According to the St. Cloud Area School District 742's YouTube channel it was their 'Spring 2021 Apollo/Tech virtual choir project,' which was 'made possible in part by a grant from the District 742 Local Education and Activities Foundation, LEAF.'

Tech and Apollo's choir performance comes on the heels of a recent viral video by past and present students from the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University.

In the viral video, the CSB/SJU community recorded a tribute song for Dr. Axel Theimer who announced his retirement after 52 years directing choral activities for the college and university.

Students joined in on Dr. Theimer's tribute from across the country to sing his favorite song, 'I have had Singing' by Ron Jeffers. In fact, they were able to feature students from every single decade that Dr. Theimer taught at CSB/SJU.