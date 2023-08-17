Teamsters Reach Agreement With Minnesota State University

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - Just in time for the start of the school year, Minnesota State University and Teamsters Local 320 have reached an agreement, averting a strike.

According to Teamsters officials, the new, tentative, agreement includes significant wage increases and requires Minnesota State University to conduct an equity and compensation study.

Brian Aldes, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 320, says the new agreement is the result of the hard work of union members statewide.

After marathon negotiations and a whole lot of solidarity, Local 320 could not be prouder to have secured a strong tentative agreement for MNSU Administrative and Service Faculty members. These workers play a pivotal role in the student experience at colleges and universities across Minnesota, and they deserve to be compensated for their important work. We are grateful to our members for their resiliency and to the students, faculty, and other allies who showed their support for Teamsters in this contract fight.

Members will begin voting on the new agreement on August 31st, and the certification is scheduled for September 7th.

