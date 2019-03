November 7, 1941 - March 28, 2019

Te Tee Sengkeothanolith, age 77, St. Cloud, MN died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

Services will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.