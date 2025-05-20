Taste The Tradition At Trobecs Bar’s Chicken Fry

The annual Trobec's Bar and Grill Chicken Fry will take place Friday June 6 starting at 11:30am in St. Stephen. This is a tradition that dates back to 1936. Second generation owner Ray Trobec joined me on WJON. The 83-year old says his dad opened Trobec's in 1936 and he took over the bar in 1965. The bar has been in the in the family for 89 years.

Ray says when the chicken fry started in 1936 they held it on a Tuesday night so all the bar owners could make it. Ray says his grandfather raised the chickens and butchered them there.

Trobec's draws approximately 1,000 people each year for the Chicken Fry. Ray recalls a year where they had around 1,800. A ticket is $15 and includes a 1/2 chicken, potato salad, and dinner roll. Discounted tickets are available on thevalueconnection.com.

Ray says the Chicken Fry starts at 11:30am and goes all day or until they run out of chicken. Trobec says they usually don't run out of chicken. He recalls just 1 year where they ran out. They have entertainment starting at 8pm going until midnight. The band Pandemic will perform on their outdoor stage.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ray Trobec, it is available below.