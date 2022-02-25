Task Force: 1 Death, 8 Drug Overdoses in St. Cloud Metro

ST. CLOUD -- The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says that in the past day in the St. Cloud metro area there has been one death and at least eight other narcotic overdose cases.

These overdose cases are believed to be from fentanyl that has been mixed with other narcotics.

These cases are active and are currently being investigated by the Central Minnesota Violent Officer Task Force. If you have any information on these overdose cases, call 320-345-4238.

Fentanyl depresses the central nervous system and respiratory functions. Exposure to fentanyl can and may be fatal. It is estimated to be 80 times as potent as morphine and hundreds of times more potent than heroin and is a significant drug of abuse throughout the state as well as the St. Cloud area.