Tashaun L. Hicks-Luckett, 29, St. Cloud

May 5, 1994 - December 4, 2023

Tashaun L. Hicks-Luckett, age 29 of St. Cloud died on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Tashaun was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Ronald and Tracey Hicks-Luckett. Tashaun grew up in Minneapolis where he graduated from MNIC high school in 2013. After high school, he moved to St. Cloud. He was a professional forklift operator for various companies in the area. He was currently employed as a mentor for children at Promise Neighborhood. The kids loved him just as much as he loved the beneficial work that he was doing. Tashaun was a good son, brother, uncle, loving father and wonderful friend. In his spare time, he enjoyed gaming, listening to music, dancing, watching anime, and scrolling the internet. Tashaun is best known for being a comedian, roasting on others, and just being the life of the party. Tashaun spent his best moments irritating and annoying everyone he knew and loved. Therefore, his mom gave him the nickname, Jody, from “Baby Boy”. Always claiming to know everything, arguing with everyone just to prove how smart he was. Tashaun was always giving, kind, and would check on everyone to make sure they were good.

Preceding him in death is his father, Ronald Luckett; Grandma Shirly Hicks; Uncles, Steven Luckett and Anthony Hicks.

He leaves behind his mother, Tracey Luckett (Ronald Mitchell); Brothers, Thomas Gentry (Shamanika Sanders), Torrey Gentry (Abigail Strodtman); girlfriend, Allison Murray; and his children, Tashaun Hicks Jr., Tianna, and Terone Hicks-Newell and a host of other family and friends.