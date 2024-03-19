Target Releases New Line of Stanley Tumblers

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - Target stores are ready to unveil a new series of Stanley tumblers. Target officials have announced the Sunshine Vibes collection, due in stores on March 27th.

New Styles, New Colors:

The IceFlow Flip Straw Tumblers will be available in poppy, aquamarine, marigold, and cobalt. The tumblers will come in 20 and 30-ounce models.

The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler will also be available in new colors including amethyst, sunshine, aquamarine, and summer plaid.

A new product, the 20-ounce All Day Slim Bottle, is advertised to have a unique twist-off cap.

Not A New Concept:

Target has a history of special edition Stanley Tumblers. Over Valentine’s Day, Target had tumblers in Cosmo Pink and Target Red. Last fall, some Starbucks locations inside Target stores offered a limited-edition, pink Quencher.

