Tap Dancers In St. Cloud for Weekend Festival

ST. CLOUD -- Dancers from all over the upper Midwest will be tapping their way into St. Cloud this weekend. The second annual "Swingin' Into Summer Tap Festival" is Friday through Sunday at the Holiday Inn and Suites in St. Cloud.

Nineteen-year-old Ashley Gonzalez of St. Cloud is the event organizer. She says they've lined up a list of great of instructors for the classes.

We have people who have been on Broadway, we have people who have been on film, who have choreographed for film, who have performed in dance companies with live musicians, and they've learned from the greats.

Gonzalez says she has traveled across the country going to tap dancing festivals and wanted to bring one here to her hometown.

You can still sign-up for either just a few classes or for the whole weekend.