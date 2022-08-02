Tanner’s Team Surpasses $500,000 in Grants Awarded to Families

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Sauk Rapids non-profit has reached another milestone.

Tanner's Team Foundation announced Tuesday they have surpassed the $500,000 mark in grants awarded to families.

Founder and CEO John Fuls says each grant awarded is about $1,000 which families can use for a variety of expenses.

They list out the bills they want help with. Sometimes we've done gas cards, one time we had a family who was allowed out of the hospital but couldn't go home because their house wasn't clean enough, so we paid for a hotel room for a weekend so they could be a family outside of the hospital room.

Fuls says they are very proud to have awarded a grant to every family who has applied for one.

He says they've been amazed by the many businesses, residents and community leaders who have stepped up and supported their mission.

The people in these communities that hear what we do, it's so easy for the to get on board. They help keep us moving in the right direction.

Tanner's team was created in 2011 to financially help families in central Minnesota who have children with life-threatening illnesses.

Since the foundation's inception, Tanner's Team has awarded over $520,000 to nearly 500 families in 45 counties across Minnesota.