Tanner’s Team Hosting 2nd Annual Virtual Christmas Concert

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Sauk Rapids-based non-profit organization is bringing back its virtual Christmas concert this holiday season. Tanner's Team Foundation will have its 2nd annual Christmas Concert on Wednesday, December 15th at 7:00 p.m.

Board member Heather Novak says there is an impressive list of performers again for this year's show.

we have been so fortunate to have the most incredible lineup of musicians who have agreed to donate their time and talent to this event. We've got bans like Mason Dixon Line, Walter's Wheelhouse, Michael Shynes, The Killer Vees, George Maurer, Kat Perkins is coming again to perform a song...

Other acts include the bands SWITCH and Stone Road, along with Kelly Cordes, Aaron Clafton, and Paul Diethhelm & Ted Manderfeld among others.

Board member Gail Cruikshank says you can enjoy the show either on Facebook or YouTube surrounded by your family and friends.

It's an opportunity for you to sit in the comfort of your own home, or with a group of friends, and watch the concert. But also underlining is we need your help. We really look for you to sponsor us either the night of the concert, or you can go to our website at any time.

Their website is tannersteam.org.

Cruikshank says they held their first virtual concert last year because holding in-person fundraisers was nearly impossible in 2020. She says it was so popular they wanted to do it again this year.

You can sign-up for a free link to the show. The concert is free to watch, but they will be accepting donations throughout the show.

Tanner's Team Foundation has helped about 440 families with grants totaling over $460,000 in 45 counties in Minnesota. Tanner's Team Foundation awards grants of up to $1,000 to families that have a child diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

WJON is a media sponsor for the concert.

