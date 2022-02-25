Tama Theis Is Running for Minnesota State Senate

ST. CLOUD -- Representative Tama Theis of St. Cloud has announced she is running for the State Senate in District 14.

The Republican is in her fifth term in the Minnesota House representing District 14A.

She released the following statement:

“After discussing with my family, friends, and supporters, I have decided to run for Senate. Serving my community in the House of Representatives has been an extraordinary honor and am forever thankful to my outstanding colleagues and friends in the House. However, I feel the best way to serve our area now is in the Senate.”

Senate District 14 is currently represented by Democrat Aric Putnam who is in his first term.

Get our free mobile app

Theis is in her fifth term in the House, she was first elected in 2013. She lives in St. Cloud with her husband Greg.

###