Sylvia A. Valley, 81, St. Cloud

August 8, 1939 – January 5, 2021

Sylvia Alma Valley, age 81, St. Cloud, MN, died unexpectedly at the St. Cloud Hospital on Tuesday, January 5, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Augustine Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Monday, January 11, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Sylvia was born August 8, 1939 in Rochester, MN, first daughter of Erwin and Mildred E. (Reich) Meyer. After graduating from high school in Rochester, Sylvia attended Kahler School of Nursing and graduated with an RN degree in August 1960. She then worked at hospitals in Rochester until her marriage to Rudolph “Rudy” F. Valley on April 20, 1963 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

After her marriage, Sylvia worked at the St. Cloud Hospital and St. Benedict’s Care Center for over 35 years. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and Clearwater American Legion Post Auxiliary where she served as secretary. Sylvia also worked as an Avon representative for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, puzzles and visiting the casino with Rudy.

Survivors include her husband Rudy Valley of St. Cloud, MN; sisters, Paula (Tyrone) Sash of Cedar Falls, IA; and Kay (Robert) Franks of Chatfield, MN; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Mildred Meyer; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lawrence and Cyrilla Valley; and nephews, Larry Sash, Tim Hartman and Jason Hartman.