Swifties, Hit Men, and Doctors Oh My, In The Weekender
There is a little something for everyone this Weekender from Taylor Swift to a String Quartet, to 90s rock and British TV. If you have a weekend event you want us to know about email us here.
Taylor's VersionRed Carpet Nightclub - St. Cloud
Get your Taylor Swift fix in with, Taylor’s Version as a Taylor Swift cover band will play all her hits and then some. Red Carpet Night Club Main Stage, Saturday, 9:00 pm, Door open at 8:30 pm Cover Charge attend.
Console Room - Doctor Who ConventionHilton MSP Airport - Bloomington
Doctor Who fans can celebrate 60 yrs of the show by meeting some of their favorite characters from the TV Show and audio stories. Sylvester McCoy – 7th Dr., Lisa Bowerman – Bernice Summerfield, Jon Davey – Various Monsters in over 50 episodes, Sophie Aldred – Ace (Virtually, Sunday only). Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There is a cost to attend.
Radio NationPioneer Place on 5th - St. Cloud
A tribute to mid-90s rock (95-99) featuring songs from groups like the Wallflowers, No Doubt, Alanis Morrisette, Matchbox 20 and more. Tickets are $26
Live & Local at JulesJules Bistro - St. Cloud
Listen to the St. Cloud String Quartet from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 13th. Reservations are encouraged and say you want to sit on the music side when making a reservation.
Hit Men of CountryParamount Center of the Arts - St. Cloud
Doug Carter, Jayson Chance, Jeff Zona, David Northrup, and Don Mott is a group of country singers who have come together for this group. They have toured with greats like Wynonna Judd, Keith Urban and Lee Greenwood. They will give you their take on hits like God Bless and U.S.A, Somebody Like You, and Big Green Tractor. They will also share stories from backstage on the various tours they have been on. Tickets are $27 - $31.