Suzanne Marie Johnson, 60, St. Cloud

August 21, 1961 - January 11, 2022

Suzanne M. Johnson, aged 60, of St Cloud, MN died at her home on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. A memorial gathering celebrating Suzanne’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home St. Cloud, MN.

Suzanne Marie Johnson was born on August 21, 1961 in Robbinsdale, Minnesota to Robert and Claudia (Wallen) Johnson. She graduated from Park Center High School in 1979. Suzanne work as a switchboard operator at Mercy Hospital in Anoka County, before moving to Whitehouse, TN for a short time. When Suzanne returned to Minnesota she started an in-home daycare in Brooklyn Park which she continued to operate for many years. In 1987 she married Steve Young, they later divorced. In 2004 she married Phillip O’Conner, they later divorced. Suzanne loved live music, concerts and events, and socializing. She also enjoyed fishing, playing cards and watching her soap operas, especially The Young and the Restless. Suzanne was loved by everyone and will be deeply missed.

Survivors include her children, Chris (Elizabeth) Rodgers of St. Cloud, MN, Amanda Johnson of St. Cloud, MN, and Joseph (Candice) Young of Shoreview, MN; grandchildren, Anthony, Alyssa, Shannon, Christie, Ali Jr, Aaliyah, Elijah, and Mariah. Also surviving are her siblings; Gig O’Brien of Spring Lake Park, MN, Billy Johnson of Otsego, MN, Michael Johnson of Forrest Lake, MN, and Lisa Tighe of Bonney Lake, WA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Barbara and Tommy.