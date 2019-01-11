SUV Versus Car Crash Sends Four to Hospital

ELK RIVER -- Four people were hurt in an SUV versus car crash in Sherburne County on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at Highway 10 and Jarvis Street in Elk River just before 2:00 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the SUV was going south on Jarvis Street and the car was going west on Highway 10. The SUV stopped at, and then entered the intersection of the two roads and was hit by the car.

The driver of the car, 55-year-old John Bowden of Milaca, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 20-year-old Cindy Lee of Brooklyn Park, and her passengers, 22-year-old Dill Junye and 23-year-old Mcdaniel Neekpo , both of Brooklyn Park, were also taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.