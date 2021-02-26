Suspect Who Shot Police Dog Refusing to Surrender in Duluth

DULUTH (AP) -- Duluth police have yet to arrest a man who fatally shot the department's dog after officers responded to a report of a domestic assault.

Police are asking local residents to avoid the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Friday because the armed man continues to be uncooperative and is refusing to surrender.

Officers responded to a report of an assault Thursday night.

The police K9 Luna was sent in to help apprehend the suspect who began shooting. Luna was hit by gunfire and later died at a veterinary clinic. No officers have been injured and police say there's no evidence the suspect has been wounded.

