ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police are looking for a man who used a gun to try and rob another man.

On Sunday, just before 7:00 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Highway 10 South for a report of an attempted robbery.

Officers met with the victim, a 39-year-old man from Elmore, Minnesota. The victim told officers that he was walking through the parking lot, returning to his hotel room, when he was approached from behind by the suspect. The suspect pointed a gun at him and demanded his phone and wallet.

The victim kicked the suspect multiple times, and the suspect eventually ran from the area. The victim was not hurt.

There was a large police presence in the area, including a police dog, attempting to find the suspect. The suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s, with a thin build, approximately 5’7” tall, and 160 pounds. He has short black hair and a short mustache. He was wearing a black coat with a hoodie, black shoes, and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org