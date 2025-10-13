Suspect Sought After Attempted Robbery

Suspect Sought After Attempted Robbery

Sarah Mueller, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police are looking for a man who used a gun to try and rob another man.

On Sunday, just before 7:00 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Highway 10 South for a report of an attempted robbery.

Officers met with the victim, a 39-year-old man from Elmore, Minnesota. The victim told officers that he was walking through the parking lot, returning to his hotel room, when he was approached from behind by the suspect. The suspect pointed a gun at him and demanded his phone and wallet.

The victim kicked the suspect multiple times, and the suspect eventually ran from the area. The victim was not hurt.

There was a large police presence in the area, including a police dog, attempting to find the suspect. The suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s, with a thin build, approximately 5’7” tall, and 160 pounds. He has short black hair and a short mustache. He was wearing a black coat with a hoodie, black shoes, and a white T-shirt.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org

LOOK: 15 Ways We Used to Listen to Music (And Why We Miss Them)

From the crackle of a pocket transistor radio to the satisfying click of a car's multi-CD changer, we’re rewinding through the nostalgic gadgets that shaped how we listened to and experienced our favorite music.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON