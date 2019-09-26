Susan R. Patton, 44, St. Cloud

December 10, 1974 – September 24, 2019

Susan Rebecca Patton, age 44, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A funeral service celebrating Susan’s life will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be in Benton County Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN at a later date.

Susan was born December 10, 1974 in St. Cloud, MN to Darrel and Virginia “Ginny” (Nodo) Patton. She graduated from Sauk Rapids High School, and graduated summa cum laude from St. Cloud State University with a Bachelor of Social Work degree and a Masters in Chemical Dependency Counseling. Susan worked at St. Cloud State University and also the Minnesota DFL Party. Susan was a strong advocate for human rights.

Survivors include her parents, Darrel and Virginia “Ginny” Patton of Rice, MN; brother, Michael (Joyce) Patton of Rice, MN; nieces, Becca and Tara Patton; nephews, Alex and Travis Patton and Michael Jones; and great nephew, Camdyn Jones.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Patton, paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Hazel Patton, maternal grandparents, Nick and Ann Nodo, and fiancé Cary Sours.