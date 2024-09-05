March 28, 1939 - September 4, 2024

attachment-Susan Gunderson loading...

Susan M. Gunderson, 85, St. Cloud (formerly Burnsville) passed away on September 4 after a long illness.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 9, 2024 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Columbarium. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Susan Margaret Johnson was born in Minneapolis on March 28, 1939 to Olaf and Inez Johnson. She graduated from Appleton (MN) High School in 1957 and on September 12, 1959 married Burton Gunderson, her high school sweetheart. She is survived by her husband; five children: Angela (Charles) Soller, Jordan; Dina (Douglas McCown) Gunderson, Atlanta, GA; Catherine Fry, St. Cloud; Valerie Felsch (Julie Appel), St. Cloud; Anthony (Deborah) Gunderson, Farmington; one brother, Steven (Debra) Johnson, Stillwater; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers of Talamore Senior Living and Moments Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Susan.

In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Mission Quilters.