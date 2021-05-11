Susan J. Sandquist, 65, Waite Park

September 17, 1955 – May 9, 2021

Susan J. Sandquist, age 65, of Waite Park, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 9, 2021 after a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer.

A memorial service celebrating Susan’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Sharon Lutheran Cemetery, Greenbush Township.

Susan was born on September 17, 1955 in St. Cloud, MN to Warren and Mary (Johnson) Sandquist. She grew up in Sauk Rapids and after high school she attended the University of Minnesota, where she completed her undergraduate work, before attending North Carolina Central University where She earned her Law Degree. Susan was married to Matthew Fisher in April of 1985 in Jacksonville, N.C. She specialized in intellectual property law at the University of Ohio in Marion and most recently working for Findlay University in Findlay, Ohio. Susan was an avid reader, who will be remembered for her love of dogs, cats, lighthouses, and the color pink.

Susan is survived by her husband Matthew of Waite Park; brothers, Thomas Sandquist of St. Cloud, Mark (Marge) Sandquist of West St. Paul, and brother-in-law, Leon (Linda) Traeger of Cold Spring.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Mary and sister-in-law, Carolyn A. Sandquist.