Susan C. Thering, 71, Sauk Rapids

April 23, 1946 - May 4, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Susan C. Thering, age 71, who passed away Thursday at her home. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Duelm. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m.

Sue was born April 23, 1946 in St. Cloud to John & Dorothy (Stanley) McConnell. She married Curtis Thering on Aug. 13, 1966 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Sue was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, a homemaker, a Gold’n Plump chicken farmer, a Benton County 4-H leader and an avid crafter. She loved her family and always drew them together by playing cards and games, even passing these traditions to her grandkids. Sue was a people person and a dedicated volunteer. She was courageous, determined, organized, and inspiring. As an encourager, she always helped people set goals to achieve their dreams.