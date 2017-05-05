Susan C. Thering, 71, Sauk Rapids
April 23, 1946 - May 4, 2017
Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Susan C. Thering, age 71, who passed away Thursday at her home. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Duelm. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m.
Sue was born April 23, 1946 in St. Cloud to John & Dorothy (Stanley) McConnell. She married Curtis Thering on Aug. 13, 1966 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Sue was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, a homemaker, a Gold’n Plump chicken farmer, a Benton County 4-H leader and an avid crafter. She loved her family and always drew them together by playing cards and games, even passing these traditions to her grandkids. Sue was a people person and a dedicated volunteer. She was courageous, determined, organized, and inspiring. As an encourager, she always helped people set goals to achieve their dreams.
After 20 years of dealing with chronic illnesses, Sue was very excited about making the next part of her faith journey a joyful one. Survivors include her husband Curt of St. Cloud; daughters, Wendy (Dan) Jacobson of Pillager, Brenda (Tim) Wright of Sauk Rapids, Tammy (Brian) Schefers of St. Cloud and Kerry (Troy) Goenner of Clear Lake; siblings, Douglas (Marge) McConnell of St. Cloud and Debra McConnell of Prior Lake; grandchildren, Isaac, Aaron, Noah, Drew, Stephanie, Matt, Tyler, Clara, Laura, Keegan and Gavin; and great grandson, Kurt. Susan was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Laurie McConnell.