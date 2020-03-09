Survey Shows Minnesota’s Moose Population Remains Stable

ST. PAUL (AP) — An aerial survey of Minnesota's moose population shows that moose numbers have remained relatively stable for the ninth consecutive year.

This winter, the Department of Natural Resources estimated the moose population to be 3,150 animals, or a range between 2,400 and 4,320.

Due to the variance in this kind of estimate, the numbers don't suggest a decline from last year.

The DNR says the stability is good news, but Minnesota moose are at risk long-term. The moose population has declined from an estimated 8,840 in 2006.

Low reproductive success and continued deaths from brainworm and other diseases make it difficult for the population to recover.