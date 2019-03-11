Survey: NE Minnesota Moose Population Low But Stable

ST. PAUL (AP) -- The latest survey finds the moose population in northeastern Minnesota remains low but stable for the eighth consecutive year.

The Department of Natural Resources released results of the 2019 moose survey on Monday. The results estimate northeastern Minnesota's moose population at 4,180, statistically unchanged from the 2018 estimate of 3,030.

DNR moose project leader Glenn DelGiudice says officials are encouraged that the moose population is not in the steep decline it was. He says while moose likely will keep being seen in northeastern Minnesota in the short to medium term, their long-term survival in the state remains uncertain.

The last significant decline in the moose population happened between 2009 and 2012. Since then, northeastern Minnesota's moose population has been statistically stable.

Northeastern Minnesota's moose population peaked around 8,840 in 2006.