Sun Country Adding Direct Flight from MSP to New Destination
BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- Sun Country Airlines has announced it is adding nonstop service from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to a new city.
They will be flying direct to Cleveland beginning in May four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday through Labor Day weekend.
The announcement comes one day after Frontier Airlines announced it was adding five new direct flights out of MSP including its own flights to Cleveland
Cleveland joins 98 other airports that Sun Country will serve non-stop from MSP in 2024. Among others, Sun Country serves Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) with schedules that are timed well for customers.
Frontier is also adding direct flights to Philadelphia, Cincinnati, and Dallas-Fort Worth along with flights to Atlanta as well.
Sun Country Airlines operates 120 routes serving 104 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Lion May be Coming to Sauk Rapids Park
- Local Officials Reassure Minnesota Election System is Safe
- Lt. Governor in St. Cloud Touting Infrastructure Proposal
- New Book Bucket List Guide to Exploring Minnesota
- St. Cloud Continues to Move Toward First in the World Facility
Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state
Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein