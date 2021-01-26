Sun Country Airlines Announces 9 New Nonstop Routes from MSP

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sun Country Airlines based in Minneapolis has announced several new nonstop flights. The expansion includes nine new routes from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Starting this spring they'll fly to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Bradley International Airport in Hartford County, Connecticut, Glacier Park International Airport in Montana, Jackson Hole Airport in Wyoming, Indianapolis International Airport, and Fairbanks International Airport in Alaska.

All of the new routes will start in May.

Introductory rates range from as low as $39 one way to $169 one way, additional baggage and other fees may apply.

