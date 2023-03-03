Summertime in St. Cloud Starts March 22 with the ‘Reveal’ At The Paramount!

DON'T MISS 'SUMMERTIME BY GEORGE! REVEAL AT THE PARAMOUNT 2023'

Are you looking for a fun night out with friends during this slow time of early spring? This one-of-a-kind event might just be what you need to get you off the couch and out and about!

Get our free mobile app

Summertime By George! has entertained over 1 million attendees since its inception in 2011 with its incredible summer concert series that is held at Lake George in downtown St. Cloud.

Photo by Steph Nardi Photo by Steph Nardi loading...

FIRST TIME EVER - OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

Now, there's something new just for you. Summertime by George! is opening the doors to its annual lineup 'Reveal'. This first-time open-to-the-public concert will be held on Wednesday evening, March 22nd at the Paramount Theater.

LOCAL AMAZING TALENT TO BE SHOWCASED

Come to this amazing Reveal show and you'll enjoy individual and collaborative performances by Michael Shynes, Paul "Stretch" Diethelm, and Billy Scherer of the Fabulous Armadillos.

Photo by Don Olson Photo by Don Olson loading...

SUPPORT GREAT LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

Throughout the exciting evening, Summertime by George! will announce the 2023 summer series lineup that will take center stage at Lake George Park this coming summer. Every ticket sold will help fund programs supported by the St. Cloud Rotary Foundation, like Pre-K programming, the COP House, and Pathways 4 Youth.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Summertime By George loading...

HOW TO GET YOUR TICKETS -AVAILABLE MONDAY MARCH 6TH!

Tickets to the show will be available for purchase on Monday, March 6th through the Paramount Theater box office by clicking HERE. Don't Wait! Purchase your tickets early to get the best seats in the house to enjoy this unique night of entertainment.

The 10 Coolest Street Names in St. Cloud

10 Things All Minnesotans Can Relate to