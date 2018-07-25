ST. CLOUD -- You normally wouldn't think of needing to improve or "freshen up" the idea of beer at a free summer concert, but the Rotary Club of St. Cloud keeps doing just that.

Each year the beer garden at Summertime by George tries to come up with a new idea to keep their area fresh and exciting for attendees. Jill Magelssen is on the Summertime by George Executive Committee. She says first and foremost, they stay up to date on beer.

"[We look for] different types of beers that are more current, maybe trendy, we re-assess our wine selection and we may add to that as well. We have craft brews, we have snacks in the tavern this year, so we like to keep it fresh and fun."

Magelssen says the crew behind the beer garden works hard, coming to set things up around noon every Wednesday during the series. She says it's well worth it to see the people who come enjoy it.

"It's really fun to watch people coming in. Some with lawn chairs to hold certain spots, other times just looking for other friends or family members they wanted to connect with in the beer garden."

They'll be putting up video boards during the final month of Summertime by George, so you won't have to leave the garden to get up close to the band.

Remaining Summertime by George lineup:

August 1st - Adam Hammer opening for Collective Unconscious

opening for August 8th - Pandemic opening for Wild Angels

opening for August 15th - Sawyer's Dream opening for Hitchville

opening for August 22nd - Broken Fiddle opening for Mick Sterling

opening for August 29th - Walter's Wheelhouse opening for the Fabulous Armadillos

The beer garden or Eastman Tavern can be found near the banks of Lake George, just west of the stage.