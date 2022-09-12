Summer Weather Recap for St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- The summer of 2022 will go down as one that was just slightly above normal.
The National Weather Service says here in St. Cloud we had an average temperature of 69.9 degrees. The normal average temperature for us is 68.3 for the months of June, July and August. This was the 32nd warmest summer on record in St. Cloud.
We had 12.13 inches of rain during the three months. Normal rainfall is 11.39 in St. Cloud, so we were just slightly above normal.
Down in the Twin Cities, they experienced their 17th warmest summer and their 9th driest.
