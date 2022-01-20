Subzero Temperatures Force Warming House Closure

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is closing the Lake George warming shelter Thursday due to the extreme cold temperatures.

The shelter will open Friday at 4:00 p.m. and will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The tri-county area will be under a Wind Chill Advisory from 6:00 p.m. Thursday until 8:00 a.m. Friday. The temperature is expected to slowly climb to a high of 19-degrees Friday.

