Subzero Temperatures Force Warming House Closure
ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is closing the Lake George warming shelter Thursday due to the extreme cold temperatures.
The shelter will open Friday at 4:00 p.m. and will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
The tri-county area will be under a Wind Chill Advisory from 6:00 p.m. Thursday until 8:00 a.m. Friday. The temperature is expected to slowly climb to a high of 19-degrees Friday.
