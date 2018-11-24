Study Looks at Landslides in Mankato, Other Minnesota Areas

MANKATO (AP)-- A study has determined that nearly 500 landslides have happened in the Mankato area.

Minnesota State University Earth Science Programs Directo r Phillip Larson with the help of students mapped out the area's ravines, bluffs, nooks, and crannies during the past three years.

Their work determined where landslides have occurred, and what areas are more at risk for them.

The odds of residents facing property damage due to landslides is small, but area scientists believe those odds might grow with each passing year.

A lot of the ground that makes up ravines and bluffs in the area is becoming more prone to erosion because of increasing rainfall and urban development.

The Mankato-area work is part of a larger statewide study involving eight colleges and universities.