Stuck Lift Bridge In Duluth Impedes Shipping

DULUTH -- The lift bridge at Duluth's harbor, weighed down by heavy ice, remains stuck in the down position, impeding shipping traffic.

The Aerial Lift Bridge has been stuck since Monday, despite efforts by city crews to de-ice the structure. Workers were called off the bridge Wednesday because falling ice posed a safety hazard.

City officials say a test lift was attempted, but the bridge motors are being taxed by the excessive weight.

The issue has been an inconvenience for shipping companies who must take a longer way in and out of the harbor through the Superior, Wisconsin entry point.