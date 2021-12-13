Strong Wind, Snow, Thunderstorms Possible for MN on Wednesday

UNDATED -- Tonight and Tuesday will be quiet before a complex storm system takes aim at the Upper Midwest.

Very strong winds with widespread gusts of over 40 MPH are likely late Wednesday along with rain changing over to snow.

National Weather Service

Portions of central and western Minnesota may pick up an inch or two of snow on the backside of the system as temperatures fall sharply while southern and eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin have a threat for some severe weather Wednesday evening.