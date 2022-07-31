Strong Storms Possible on Sunday

UNDATED -- Thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front later Sunday over east-central Minnesota, and move eastward into west-central Wisconsin Sunday evening.

Some of the storms could become severe with large hail and damaging winds the main hazard.

The heat and humidity will once again be on the higher side this week. The highest heat indices will occur Tuesday afternoon.

For those working outside, please drink plenty of water and rest if possible.