Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota Monday, Wednesday

UNDATED -- Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected across central and western Minnesota Monday morning. Large hail will be the main threat.

More storms could develop late Monday afternoon along and east of I-35. A few storms could be severe and produce large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado.

Thunderstorm chances will increase Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

Some storms could be severe and produce large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps a few tornadoes.

Locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding are also a possibility.

