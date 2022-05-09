Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota Monday, Wednesday
UNDATED -- Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected across central and western Minnesota Monday morning. Large hail will be the main threat.
More storms could develop late Monday afternoon along and east of I-35. A few storms could be severe and produce large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado.
Thunderstorm chances will increase Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.
Some storms could be severe and produce large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps a few tornadoes.
Locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding are also a possibility.