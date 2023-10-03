Strong Storms in Part of Minnesota Tuesday Night

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Temperatures will climb to near-record values across central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.

An incoming cold front will bring the return of rain and storm chances for the middle of the week, followed by a significant drop in temperatures by the end of the week.

The summer-like weather will quickly become more like fall as a cold front moves through the region later Tuesday and overnight.

Here in St. Cloud, we're still 3.34 inches of precipitation below normal for the year to date, so some late-night rain would be welcomed to help ease the drought conditions.

This front will bring cooler temperatures, along with showers and thunderstorms.

