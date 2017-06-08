STRIDE Hires New Executive Director

ST. CLOUD - STRIDE Academy has hired a new executive director. School Board chair Sara Fromm says they have hired Eric Williams.

He has most recently served as the Executive Director of Nova Classical Academy in St. Paul.

Williams is also a former principal at South Junior High in St. Cloud, and a former Superintendent in the Holdingford school district.

Fromm says Williams will begin working immediately.

STRIDE Academy was scheduled to close at the end of this school year, however they found out last week that their authorizer - Friends of Education - has extended their contract for at least one more year.