This is one of those shows that I haven't watched. I'm usually up for a good binge-worthy Netflix series, but I haven't jumped on the bandwagon for this one. Probably because of the "scary" factor. I get creeped out fairly easily.

But if you are a fan of Stranger Things, you will most likely recognize this star of the show, Joe Keery. He plays Steve Harrington in Stranger Things and he is filming a new movie in a small town in Minnesota.

Jordan is located just South of the twin cities near Shakopee. In a story from Bring Me the News, the shows location manager, Anne Healy had this to say about filming in Jordan.

So, there are a couple of bigger names that will be involved in this movie. If you are wondering what the movie will be about, apparently it is an action film titled "Marmalade". The production company Signature Films has much more information on the film, it does involve a bank heist.

There was a permit given by the city of Jordan allowing them to film, and it looks like filming will happen on Monday, June 20th if you'd like to be a "fly on the wall" and see if you can catch some of the action.