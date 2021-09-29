HOW LONG HAS IT BEEN?

It's been a long time since I've had the chance to catch a great show from Comedian Jason Schommer, one of our funniest central Minnesota Comedians who reigns from Little Falls. The good news is, this Friday will end the drought of comedy. Jason is teaming up with another great talented Little Falls Artist, Singer/Songwriter Michael Shynes this Friday, for a spectacular event to kick off Great River Arts welcoming back shows for a new great season.

GREAT RIVER ARTS NEW SEASON BEGINS

Live entertainment has been put on hold at Great River Arts since the pandemic forced shows to be put on hold back in March of 2020. Now 18 months later, entertainment finally returns.

The show 'Straight Outta Quarantine: An Evening With Jason Schommer & Michael Shynes' will be a ONE NIGHT ONLY show, this Friday night at Great River Arts in downtown Little Falls. Tickets are just $20 and all seating is General Seating. There really isn't a bad seat in the house. You can get your tickets now by calling 320.632.0960, or by going online to www.greatart.org.

JASON SCHOMMER

Jason has such talent. He has spent two years touring with and opening up for Comedy Great Louie Anderson in Las Vegas and he continues to tour with Louie regularly. Louie himself says that "Jason is funny, clever, smart, and on his way to the big time!" Jason has been performing all over the US and Canada opening up for other comedy superstars Chris Kattan from Saturday Night Live, Josh Blue, from Last Comic Standing, Judy Tenuta, who received a Grammy for Best Comedy Album, and Tim Meadows from Saturday Night Live and The Ladies' Man.

Jason recently released his first comedy album "Confessions of a Local Celebrity" and worked behind the scenes in Hollywood as a stand in for Louie Anderson in the FOX television series Baskets.

MICHAEL SHYNES

Michael also has some amazing talent. He has a Platinum Record in Poland! Seriously! Michael has a unique style that lives somewhere between folk and pop, R&B and country, and then back again. On top of it, he's a super nice guy and shares his genuine spirit with his audiences which keep you coming back for more once he's captivated you. Michael recently released his fourth full length "Cinematic Love" which is getting rave reviews. Amazingly Michael currently has over 762,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

FIND THEM ON SPOTIFY

You can find Michael AND Jason on Spotify, where I just discovered Michael is listed as one of their fundraising picks. you can actually send him funds and Spotify will take NONE OF IT.

Jason and I have been friends since we met back in 2013, and have performed many times together as well. He asked me to open up for the show this Friday night, so I hope to see you there.

