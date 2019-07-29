Stolen Motorhome Catches Fire in Meeker County

DARWIN -- Fire crews responded to a motorhome fire in Meeker County Saturday morning.

The incident happened just before 5:00 on 180th Street, just east of Highway 14 in Ellsworth Township.

Authorities arrived to find the motorhome fully engulfed before fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

Sheriff Brian Cruze says the motorhome was reported stolen from Darwin sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Meeker County Sheriff's Office at 320-693-5411.