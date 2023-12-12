Stolen Laptop, Projector and Car in St. Cloud

Stolen Laptop, Projector and Car in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a theft on the 400 block of 3rd Avenue Northeast.  Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says a laptop and projector were stolen.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a stolen vehicle on 600 Riverside Drive.  The vehicle was a green 2001 Saturn SW2 with manual transmission with a station wagon style 4-door with Minnesota license NVS 026.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

 

 

