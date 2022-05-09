St. Cloud police is reporting a theft from vehicle on the 4100 block of 6th street south. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says an unknown individual entered the vehicle and stole items from inside.

St. Cloud police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1400 block of 6th avenue north. The vehicle is a 2010 gold Chevy Malibu with Minnesota license plate DZK 925. Mages says there is damage on the rear bumper. Another stolen vehicle on the 1200 block of St. Germain street east. A white 2010 Lexus with Minnesota license plate EXA 638 was stolen.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud police is reporting a theft on the 600 block of 20th avenue north. Mages says 3 power cords about 3 feet long were taken. A burglary on the 1000 block of 23rd avenue north where an unknown person entered a garage. On the 500 block of 7th avenue south a burglary took place where a pink single speed bike was taken out of a detached garage.

In Waite Park on the 100 block of 4th avenue north a bike was stolen. Mages says it is a black Huffy bike. She says someone saw a white child with a backpack walking down the ally stop and then take the bike from the yard. Mages says the witness didn't get a good look at that young person.

On the 200 block of 6th avenue north there was a theft where a vehicle was left unlocked. Mages says a garage door opener was missing from the vehicle. On the 10 block of 7th avenue north a 2015 black Nissan Altima was stolen. Minnesota license plate AYW 496. Mages says a distinguishing feature would be a baseball size dent on the passenger size back door. She says was the dent also shows some white primer.

Another theft from vehicle in Waite Park on the 100 block of 2nd street south. Mages says a female went into a business in the afternoon between 4 and 4 :15 p.m. She says someone went into the vehicle and stole a black hand gun from a bag in the vehicle. The suspect is described as a black male wearing red pants with red stripes, a black jacket with a blue hoodie underneath, and white shoes. This person left on a white mountain bike.

The Benton County Sherriff's department is reporting damage to a vehicle.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.