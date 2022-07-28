Stolen ATV in Stearns County; Hit and Run in St. Cloud

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting a stolen ATV.  It is a yellow 2002 Polaris Sportsman 400.  It was stolen near Highway 28 in Sauk Centre Township.  Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON.  She says the ATV was sitting outside with the key in the ignition.  The neighbors reportedly saw the vehicle leaving the property at a slow rate of speed.

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of Division Street West.  It is a tan 2001 Buick Regal with Minnesota license GDK 551.  There is tape on the right rear door window and the right front fender.  The passenger door is also a darker tan.  When the vehicle was taken a mountain bike with a kid trailer was left behind.

St. Cloud Police are looking for a hit and run suspect.  The incident happened on the 4200 block of Division Street.  A dark colored Cadillac Escalade pulling a trailer struck a parked vehicle.  The suspect vehicle photo is pictured above.

St. Cloud Police is reporting a robbery on the 700 block of 25th Avenue North at approximately 8:00 in the morning on July 23rd.  Mages says the suspect exited a white Chevy Silverado pickup, a passenger got out and pointed a handgun at the victim who was on the sidewalk.  The individuals stole medications and a cell phone from the victim.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

