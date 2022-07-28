Stolen ATV in Stearns County; Hit and Run in St. Cloud

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting a stolen ATV. It is a yellow 2002 Polaris Sportsman 400. It was stolen near Highway 28 in Sauk Centre Township. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the ATV was sitting outside with the key in the ignition. The neighbors reportedly saw the vehicle leaving the property at a slow rate of speed.

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of Division Street West. It is a tan 2001 Buick Regal with Minnesota license GDK 551. There is tape on the right rear door window and the right front fender. The passenger door is also a darker tan. When the vehicle was taken a mountain bike with a kid trailer was left behind.

St. Cloud Police are looking for a hit and run suspect. The incident happened on the 4200 block of Division Street. A dark colored Cadillac Escalade pulling a trailer struck a parked vehicle. The suspect vehicle photo is pictured above.

St. Cloud Police is reporting a robbery on the 700 block of 25th Avenue North at approximately 8:00 in the morning on July 23rd. Mages says the suspect exited a white Chevy Silverado pickup, a passenger got out and pointed a handgun at the victim who was on the sidewalk. The individuals stole medications and a cell phone from the victim.

