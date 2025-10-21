April 21, 2025 – October 12, 2025

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Steven Floyd Krantz, 75, of St. Cloud, MN, on Sunday, Oct 12, 2025.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Granite City Baptist Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial with full military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Steve was born on April 21, 1950 in Minneapolis, MN. The family then moved to Brainerd, MN, spending winters in town and summers out at the family home on Gull Lake. He graduated from Brainerd High School in 1968. After completing studies at Central Lakes College in Brained, Steve volunteered for the U.S. Army where he gave 24 years of service to his country, being stationed in Thailand, Shemya, Alaska, and several tours in Seoul, Korea. He also was assigned to an aviation unit that conducted operations in Honduras. Steve retired with the rank of E8 -Master Sergeant in Military Intelligence Communications. Back home at Ft. Devens, MA, Steve also obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies. It was during his posting in Korea that Steve met and married his wife Sang. They celebrated 36 years of marriage. After his retirement from the Army, Steve and Sang settled in St. Cloud, where he worked for Kraft Foods as Facility Maintenance Supervisor, eventually retiring from that position. During most of his life, Steve was quite the bibliophile, enjoying both works of fiction and nonfiction, particularly westerns and crime fiction. His family and friends will miss him deeply.

He is survived by his wife, Sang Krantz, of St, Cloud and a brother, Bryan R. Krantz (Nancy), also of Brainerd.

Steve, grandson of the late Minnesota governor Floyd. B Olson, was preceded in death by his parents, Albert R. Krantz Jr. and Patricia (Olson) Krantz, both of Brainerd, MN, and his sister, Karen P. Enberg, also of Brainerd.