April 8, 1952 - October 22, 2025

Steven “Steve” Janey, 73 year old resident of Foley, passed away on October 22, 2025, at The Gardens at Foley. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 8th at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. The burial will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Lastrup.

Steve grew up on the family farm in Lastrup. He graduated from Pierz High School. In the late 70’s he decided to sell the farm and move to St. Cloud where he worked construction and was employed also for 18 years at the Sartell paper mill. Steve ventured out to start his own business of a pallet recycling company. He enjoyed being his own boss and getting his CDL license.

In December of 1999 Steve and Patty were married and resided in St. Cloud. They worked together in the pallet business. In 2004 Steve was offered the opportunity to sell the business and property to which he and Patty decided to sell and move on. They moved to Becker where Steve decided to drive semi. He had dedicated loads through Valley Express out of Fargo; he really enjoyed this. Steve and Patty enjoyed winter vacations, mostly cruising the Caribbean.

December 24, 2022 Steve came home from trucking and was doing maintenance work on his semi where he was injured from a fall ending with a brain injury. After several stays in hospitals, he resided at Gardens at Foley in Foley, Minnesota until his passing.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Patty; sons, Greg (Alissa) Janey of Excelsior, Cole Heideman of Elk River, Jason Lemke of Big Lake; daughters, Barbara (Brian) Jenisio of Ava, FL, Sheila (Mike) Trymucha of Andover, Kendra (Dana) Dierkes of Rice; sister-in-law, Martha Janey of Spooner, WI; niece, Tammie (Jason) Leibold and “The Leibold Boys” of Royalton; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Eleanor; brothers, Micheal, Daryll, David; sister, Marlene, step-daughter, Tricia Hansen, and granddaughter Lauren Trymucha.