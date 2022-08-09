Steven A. Johnson, 73, St. Cloud

September 4, 1948 – August 8, 2022

Steven Allen Johnson, age 73, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, August 8, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Friday, August 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

Steve was born September 4, 1948 in Minneapolis, MN to Allen and Ann Laverne (Brown) Johnson. Steve met Janice Willms through field training and field work trials with their English Springer Spaniels. They were married on October 4, 1985, and built a home in Ham Lake, MN. They had one daughter.

Steve spent his entire career life working in human resources. That career took the family to Gainesville, GA for over a decade and Davenport, IA for a few years prior to retiring and moving back to Minnesota.

Steve was involved in breeding, raising, and showing English Spring Spaniels with his in-laws, wife, daughter and granddaughter under the Wil-Orion moniker. He was an active member of the Granite City Kennel Club for several years.

Steve’s greatest passion in life was fishing – he was an avid fisherman and the cabin at the lake was his favorite place. In his younger years, he was an active outdoorsman and over the years, he shared his love of fishing and finding the best panfish with many.

Survivors include his wife, Janice L. Johnson of St. Cloud, MN; daughter Erica Brookshire of St. Cloud, MN; brothers, James (Marilyn) Johnson of Kensington, MN; Russell (Mary) Johnson of Edina, MN; sisters, Janet (Alcuin) Budde of Cambridge, MN; JoAnne (Tom) Fagerstrom of Crystal, MN; and granddaughter, Riley Brookshire.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to: Take The Lead, 215 Washington Street, Suite 110, Watertown, NY 13601, 800/814-1123, www.takethelead.org.