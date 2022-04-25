Stephen “Steve” L. Raab, 101, Sartell

January 29, 1921 – April 25, 2022

Stephen “Steve” Louis Raab, age 101, Sartell, MN, died Monday, April 25, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A mass celebrating Steve’s life will be held Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Burial with full military honors will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Steve was born January 29, 1921 in Avon, MN to Louis and Katherine (Salzer) Raab. He served in the United States Army Air Force during World War II from 1942 to 1946. Steve married Jane A. Zok on August 3, 1948. She died October 4, 1968. On May 1, 1970 Steve married Donna A. Kilian. She died on April 2, 2010.

Steve was employed by the St. Cloud Police Department for 22 years retiring as captain in 1972. He was head of security for Crossroads Shopping Center for 12 years and also owned and operated St. Cloud Funeral Car Service for 11 years. Steve was a life member of St. Cloud Eastside VFW Post #4847, a life member of Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and a member of St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622.

Survivors include his children Stephanie Raab of Apple Valley, MN; Mary (John) Wohnoutka of Plymouth, MN; Bernadette (Dean) Grant of St. Michael, MN; Jeanette (Wayne Zimmerman) Raab-Kroll of Rice, MN; Ronald J. Kilian of Eagle River, AK; Patrick J. Kilian of St. Cloud, MN; and Rebecca L. (Randy) Kilian-Smith of San Antonio, TX; daughter-in-law, Susan Kilian of St. Cloud, MN; brothers, Louis Raab of St. Michael, MN; and Joseph Raab of St. Joseph, MN; sister-in-law Pat Raab of South Dakota; sister and brother-in-law Millie and Bud Klein of Minneapolis, MN; seven grandchildren, Joey (Chantal) Wohnoutka, Jeff (Brook) Grant, Adam Wohnoutka, Kyle (Monica) Wohnoutka, Aaron (Brandy) Kilian-Smith, Elora Kilian and Jordan Kilian; four great grandchildren, Stella, Carson, Cooper and Mason; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wives Jane and Donna, infant son James Raab, twin granddaughters, son Michael G. Kilian, son-in-law Jeff Kroll, brothers Leo, Martin and Meinrad “Meinie” Raab, sisters Elizabeth “Betty” Clary, Marie Schirmers and Hilda Chmielewski, and infant sister Agnes Raab.

Memorials are preferred to St. Cloud Police Benefit Association or Alzheimer’s Association.