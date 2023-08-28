Stephen Pfeffer, 70, Little Falls

March 30, 1953 - August 25, 2023

attachment-Stephen Pfeffer loading...

Stephen Pfeffer, 70-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN died Friday, August 25 at St. Ottos Care Center in Little Falls. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 8 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be in Bearhead Cemetery in Pillsbury, MN. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 8 from 12:00 P.M. until the hour of the service on Sunday, October 8 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Please wear your sports team jerseys and shirts if you are attending the service.

Stephen Donald Pfeffer was born on March 30, 1953 in Little Falls, Minnesota to the late Ludwig "Bud" and Patricia Ann (Sieben) Pfeffer. He grew up in the Swanville area where he attended school and graduated with the class of 1971. Stephen was united in marriage to Nancy Hildenbrand on November 5, 1988, at their home in Swanville. Nancy died on February 6, 2013. Stephen worked for Gessell Farms, Jennie-o- Foods and Meschke Farms in the Turkey industry for 47 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trips with friends to the Rainy River on the house boats, boating, water skiing and was avid Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings fan. Stephen bowled league in Long Prairie for several years, member of the Pheasants Forever and enjoyed participating in the Pillsbury Parade on the Fourth of July.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lillie (Mitch) Kersting of Florida; son, Gabe (Sarah) Pauly of Brook Park; grandchildren, Aubrie, Jaxon and Xavier (fiancé, Rebecca) ; siblings, Michael (Barb) Pfeffer of Red Wing, Alan (Linda) Pfeffer of Omaha, NE, Tim Pfeffer of Randall, MN, Kay (Robert) Laven of Creve Couer, MO, Debbie (Ron) Kruzel of Sobieski, MN, Mary (Doug) Pfeffer-Friese of Randall, Helen Pfeffer of Flensburg, MN, Diane Pfeffer of Eagan, MN, Paula (Mark) Piano of Spring, TX and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy (Hildenbrand) Pfeffer; grandson, Quentin Pauly and a brother, James “Jiggers” Pfeffer.