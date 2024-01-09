Stephanie Ann Doty, 74, Little Falls

January 24, 1949 - January 6, 2024

attachment-Stephanie Doty loading...

Stephanie Ann Doty, 74 year old resident of Little Falls passed away on Saturday, January 6 with her family by her side. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 13th at 11:00 at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls with Pastor Beth Potratz officiating. Visitation will be held an hour before the service. Please follow the link to view the livestream:https://portal.memoryshare.com/services/view/stephanie-doty-8076724

Stephanie Ann Foster was born on January 24, 1949 in Breckenridge, MN to the late Donald and Jeanne (Twistol) Foster. She grew up in Richfield, MN and graduated from Richfield High School. After high school she attended Bemidji State University where she received her Bachelors of Science in Education. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Jeff Doty on September 20, 1969 in Bloomington, MN. The couple made their home in Bemidji until moving to Little Falls in 1970. Stephanie spent the majority of her 34 year career teaching 4th grade at Lincoln Elementary. She was instrumental and impactful in the lives of many children over the course of her career. Stephanie took great pride in her connections with students and molding a child's future. She always enjoyed when a current or former student would recognize her around town. Stephanie was also a substitute teacher for 10 years and was always willing to help out another educator. The love of teaching was Stephanie's passion whether it was in the classroom or with her own children and grandchildren. As a girl she was active with the Girl Scouts, ultimately attending National Conferences and representing the Minneapolis chapter. She was a member and past president of Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK) and served many volunteer roles in her long membership at First Lutheran Church. Stephanie enjoyed gardening, tennis, playing bridge, bargain shopping, and camping with family and friends. Stephanie and Jeff loved supporting their children and granddaughters in their many activities. She will be remembered as a compassionate and loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend and teacher.

Left to cherish her memory are husband, Jeff Doty of Little Falls, children, Eric (Bonnie) Doty of Shakopee, Karla (Chris) Johnson of Becker and Joshua (Kimberly) Doty of Baxter; granddaughters, Mckenzyn (Ron) Cresswell, Rylie Doty, Ella Doty, Avery Johnson, Nola Doty and Hope Doty; brothers, Craig Foster of Savage and Marshall Foster of Ormsby and many friends and colleagues.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Jeffrey Foster and Alison Trence.