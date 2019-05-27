Stearns History Museum Starting Summer Hours

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns History Museum starts their summer hours Tuesday.

The museum will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesdays, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and by appointment only on Mondays.

The summer hours run through the end of August. Museum admission is $7 for adults, $3 for kids, and the family rate caps out at $17.

You can also look for museum staff at community events throughout the county including the Stearns County Fair, Breakfast on the Farm, Summertime By George, and the downtown St. Cloud Art Crawl.