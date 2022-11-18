Stearns History Museum Awarded Portion of Legacy Funding Grant

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Stearns History Museum is one of 42 recipients getting a portion of a nearly $5-million grant.

The Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Large Grants are awarded annually to help organizations preserve and share Minnesota History.

The Stearns History Museum was awarded over $120,000.

Amy Degerstrom is the Development Director for the museum. She says the funding from the grant will help them update their three-dimensional collection inventory.

Basically we are going to go through the artifacts, update and take new pictures if we need to. The ultimate goal of this is to make the database publicly searchable so if you're at home and watch to look up your grandmothers wedding dress, you can do that.

Degerstrom says the grant will allow them to hire some temporary staff to go through catalog and update the over 30,000 collection.

She says the project is expected to begin December 1st and they have one-year to complete it.

Degerstrom says the museum expects to announce those job openings in the next few weeks.